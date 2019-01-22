The Latest: Gruden, Shanahan hoping for edge at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the Senior Bowl (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Will Grier became a star quarterback at West Virginia, but knows NFL teams also want his take on what happened at Florida.

It’s something he’s addressing with them this week at the Senior Bowl.

Grier received a yearlong suspension in 2015 as a redshirt freshman for violating the NCAA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He wound up leaving Florida and landing with the Mountaineers.

He says it “was an unfortunate thing that really hurt me. I poured my heart and soul into that program. I wanted to stay there. I poured my heart and soul into those teammates. I pride myself on outworking everybody, and it was really rough on me. I felt like I let my teammates down. “

Grier says he has had “thousands of drug tests since then and never had another issue. It’s not who I am, and I would never let my teammates down in any circumstances again. That’s one of the things I learned.”

Grier is recovering from an ankle injury that led to him sitting out West Virginia’s bowl game. He predicts it will be “full go” in time for the combine.