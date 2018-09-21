The Latest: Report says UM used inadequate cooling devices

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, McDonogh high school football lineman Jordan McNair watches from the sideline during a game in McDonogh, Md. An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field. McNair was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. The family attorney said the cause of death was heatstroke. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) </p>

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — The Latest on investigation of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

One of the biggest problems in the treatment of former Maryland football player Jordan McNair was that it was nearly two hours between the time he collapsed and his arrival at the hospital.

Dr. Rod Walters, who conducted the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death, said Friday, “Hindsight is 20-20. If we identified it earlier, it might have changed things.”

Walters says there needs to be a plan “to identify those escalating symptoms if they are elevated — and if they are abnormal, have a treatment plan.”

Walters stressed that the key in treating heatstroke is rapid recovery, rapid assessment, cooling and medical care.