The Latest: Report says UM used inadequate cooling devices

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — investigation of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair

6:35 p.m.

One of the biggest problems in the treatment of former Maryland football player Jordan McNair was that it was nearly two hours between the time he collapsed and his arrival at the hospital.

Dr. Rod Walters, who conducted the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death, said Friday, “Hindsight is 20-20. If we identified it earlier, it might have changed things.”

Walters says there needs to be a plan “to identify those escalating symptoms if they are elevated — and if they are abnormal, have a treatment plan.”

Walters stressed that the key in treating heatstroke is rapid recovery, rapid assessment, cooling and medical care.