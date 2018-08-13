The Latest: Ex of fired Ohio St coach talks to investigators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The ex-wife of fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith has talked to university investigators about domestic abuse allegations.

An attorney for Courtney Smith says Smith was interviewed Monday. Smith was accompanied by her lawyers and “welcomed the opportunity to speak to the investigators,” according to an emailed statement from attorney Julia Leveridge.

Ohio State trustees initiated the probe to determine if coach Urban Meyer properly handled domestic abuse allegations against former receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Zach Smith.

Meyer is on paid leave until the investigation is finished, which is expected to take about a week.

Zach Smith has denied being abusive with his ex-wife and has never been charged. But a court granted his ex-wife a domestic protection order on July 20, which led to his firing by Ohio State.