The Latest: West Virginia-NC State game off due to Florence

<p> This GOES East satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean as it threatens the U.S. East Coast, including Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina. Millions of Americans are preparing for what could be one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades. Mandatory evacuations begin at noon Tuesday, for parts of the Carolinas and Virginia (NOAA via AP) </p>

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The game between East Carolina and No. 13 Virginia Tech is now off the weekend schedule due to Hurricane Florence.

The schools issued statements confirming Saturday’s game wouldn’t be played. East Carolina officials say they had decided the team wouldn’t travel to Blacksburg due to “significant imminent safety concerns,” including “perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm.”

In its own release, Virginia Tech officials said they had planned to wait until Wednesday to review updated storm projections before making a determination on the game.

ECU officials say they hope to be able to reschedule the game later this season.

The decision brings the total to three games involving ranked teams that won’t be played this weekend due to the Category 4 storm. No. 14 West Virginia’s game at North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina are the others.