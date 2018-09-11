The Latest: West Virginia-NC State game off due to Florence

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The game between East Carolina and No. 13 Virginia Tech is now off the weekend schedule due to Hurricane Florence.

The schools issued statements confirming Saturday’s game wouldn’t be played. East Carolina officials say they had decided the team wouldn’t travel to Blacksburg due to “significant imminent safety concerns,” including “perilous travel conditions before, during and after the storm.”

In its own release, Virginia Tech officials said they had planned to wait until Wednesday to review updated storm projections before making a determination on the game.

ECU officials say they hope to be able to reschedule the game later this season.

The decision brings the total to three games involving ranked teams that won’t be played this weekend due to the Category 4 storm. No. 14 West Virginia’s game at North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina are the others.