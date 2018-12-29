The Latest: Dreary weather not an issue at the Cotton Bowl

The Latest on the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton and Orange Bowls (all times EST):

3:25 p.m.

The weather outside is dreary, with an overcast sky and temperatures that feel-like its near freezing.

Inside, under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium and with the retractable roof closed, conditions are perfect for the Cotton Bowl, the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

It is an unseasonably cool day in North Texas, with a forecast high Saturday of 40, about 16 degrees below average.

The Cotton Bowl moved from its namesake outdoor stadium on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas to the then-new $1.3 billion home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys nine years ago.

That move guaranteed no worries about game day weather and pretty much ensured the Cotton Bowl becoming part of the College Football Playoff rotation.

There is still a bowl played at Cotton Bowl Stadium, and on Wednesday a game between No. 23 Boise State and Boston College became what is believed to be the first bowl game called off because of weather. The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl was canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of about 90 minutes. The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 left in the first quarter.

—Stephen Hawkins, Arlington, Texas