The Latest: Delany laments long-ago mistakes in athletics

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest from the opening day of Big Ten football media days (all times local):

Outgoing Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany says he thinks some serious mistakes were made in the 1970s that still create problems today.

Delany, who is in his 31st and final year as commissioner, kicked off Big Ten football media days by saying the loss of the four-year scholarship, the ending of the $15 weekly laundry stipend for athletes and allowing freshmen to play have all contributed to the issues in college athletics today.

In the mid-70s, the NCAA ruled schools no longer could provide athletes with a monthly living expenses stipend. “Cost of attendance” stipends have only recently been offered to athletes.

Delany will retire in 2020 and Kevin Warren will take over on Jan. 1.

Delany says he and Warren will begin working together in September.