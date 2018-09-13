The Latest: Start of No. 3 Georgia’s game moved to noon

The Latest on games impacted by Hurricane Florence. (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Colgate football coach Dan Hunt was thinking about other people when the Raiders’ scheduled game at Furman was canceled because of Hurricane Florence.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at the big picture and that’s the safety of everyone involved,. And by that I mean the teams and families but also the allotment of resources used for the game that could be better used somewhere else.”

Colgate released its hotel rooms and donated the scheduled team meals.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Hunt said. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us. We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game, but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”