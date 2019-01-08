The Latest: Nikki Haley on Tigers sideline before title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Trevor Lawrence threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross three plays after Clemson stopped Alabama on a fake field goal attempt to give the Tigers a 37-16 lead in the third quarter of the national championship game.

Ross got loose for the big play after cornerback Saivion Smith went down with an injury to put the Tigers in control.

It was a dramatic turnaround after Mark Fields broke up a third-down pass that led to Alabama sending out the field goal unit on the opening drive of the second half. Coach Nick Saban called for a fake but holder Mac Jones was stopped for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-6 run up the middle.

This is the fourth straight year these teams have met in the playoff with Alabama winning the title game at the end of the 2015 season, Clemson winning the championship the following year and the Crimson Tide winning a semifinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl last season. The winner will become the first school in the AP poll era to finish a season 15-0.