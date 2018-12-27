The Latest: Alabama not sharing secret … ingredients

The Latest on media days for the College Football Playoff semifinals (all times EST):

12:55 p.m.

It seems like Hunter Renfrow has been at Clemson long enough to have tenure at the university.

“I feel like I’ve been here forever,” Renfrow said at Cotton Bowl media day on Thursday. “I’ve been here a long time and it feels like it. I’m looking forward to finishing well and moving on.”

Renfrow is a fifth-year senior an former walk-on who has turned into a significant contributor on four College Football Playoff teams.

He caught two touchdowns in the Tigers’ first national championship game against Alabama, and two more when Clemson beat the Crimson Tide to win the 2016 title.

Renfrow scored the game-winning touchdown in the ’16 title game on play Alabama fans still think should have been flagged for offensive interference.

He says the rub route near the goal line “was a defensive pass on our guy on the outside.”

Renfrow was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy this season, given to the nation’s top player who started his career is a walk-on. Now Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is talking about Renfrow’s NFL future.

Renfrow says “you dream about playing in college and you dream about playing in the NFL as well. It’s surreal. It was a lot of work to get here for sure.”

— Ralph Russo, Arlington Texas