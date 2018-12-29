The Latest: Dreary weather not an issue at the Cotton Bowl

The Latest on the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton and Orange Bowls (all times EST):

5:05 p.m.

Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s 25th touchdown pass of the season has put the No. 2 Tigers back ahead of No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Justyn Ross caught the pass near the 20, shed a Notre Dame defender and then stiff-armed through another to get into the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown that made it 9-3 with 12:50 left in the second quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked.

The true freshman quarterback made a nice throw that the well-defended Ross was able to grab.

Clemson is trying to reach the College Football Playoff championship game for the third time in four seasons