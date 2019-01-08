The Latest: Nikki Haley on Tigers sideline before title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The Clemson flag is flying over the South Carolina State House after the Tigers‘ national championship win over Alabama.

The flag was also atop the capital’s dome two years back when Clemson won the crown.

Clemson will have a parade and fan celebration at campus and the football stadium Saturday.

The state has traditionally flown school flags to celebrate national title teams.

The South Carolina college flag flew after the school’s two College World Series wins in 2010 and 2011, and women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament title in 2017.

The Coastal Carolina flag flew over the capital after winning the College World Series in 2016.