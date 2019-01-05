The Latest: Hurts ready to do whatever he can to help Tide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship media day (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller is questionable for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 2 Clemson because of a pulled hamstring.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Miller has not been able to do much work in practice.

“We’ll sort of see what he can do today and sort of further evaluate his circumstance and see if he can be effective enough to contribute in a game,” Saban said.

Miller plays strong side outside linebacker, a spot where the Tide has lost several players, including Terrell Lewis. If Miller can’t play, it should open up more opportunities for senior James Mosley and freshman Eyabi Anoma. Miller is second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks.