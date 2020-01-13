The Latest: CFP gives Bill Hancock contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The College Football Playoff has extended the contract of executive director Bill Hancock.

The 11 university presidents and chancellors that make up the Board of Managers unanimously approve the extension Monday, a few hours before the national championship game in New Orleans between Clemson and LSU.

Terms were not disclosed. Hancock’s current three-year deal was set to expire in June.

Hancock has been executive director of the playoff since its start in 2014 and helped craft the current postseason system through the transition from the Bowl Championship Series.

“It’s a rolling agreement, so I intend to be here as long as they’ll have me and as long as I want to,” Hancock said. “I’m having a blast. I’m honored and delighted to get to do what I do.”

Hancock was the first executive director of the BCS, appointed in 2009 after working as an administrator for the FBS conference commissioners who manage the postseason.