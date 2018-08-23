The Latest: Commissioner sets $5K for Wisconsin receiver

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on sexual assault charges against Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Embattled Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus’ attorneys have filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss one of two sexual assault charges against him.

Prosecutors charged Cephus with second- and third-degree sexual assault Monday. Investigators say he raped two drunken women in his apartment in April. A court commissioner set a $5,000 signature bond for him on Thursday.

Cephus’ attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday demanding a judge throw out the second-degree sexual assault count. They argue in the motion that the first victim told investigators the second victim was so drunk she was nearly comatose but surveillance camera footage shows both victims leaving the apartment building with no signs of impairment.

They also claim that the second victim sent Cephus a text about 45 minutes after she left the apartment asking her to find her vaping device and closed the message with a heart and a kiss emoji.