The Latest: Bison promote defensive coordinator to top job

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on North Dakota State’s replacement for coach Chris Klieman (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

North Dakota State has promoted defensive coordinator Matt Entz to head coach.

Entz in his fifth season with the Bison as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. His units have consistently ranked among in FCS. This season the Bison rank first in red zone defense, second in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.

Entz will replace Chris Klieman, who earlier this week was named coach at Kansas State. Klieman will coach the team through the FCS playoffs, which continue Friday night with a semifinal game against South Dakota State.

North Dakota State athletic director Matt Larsen says he likes Entz’s leadership, integrity, toughness and appreciation for the tradition of Bison football. The school is seeking its seventh FCS title in eight years.