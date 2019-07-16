The Latest: Baylor seeks next Big 12 step climbing to 7 wins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the second day of Big 12 football media days Tuesday at AT&T Stadium. (all times local):

Baylor went from a 1-11 record in coach Matt Rhule’s first season to 7-6 with a bowl victory in Year 2.

Now the question is can the Bears make a similar jump as Rhule’s teams at Temple. The Owls went from 2-10 in his debut season to 6-6 in the second year, and followed that with consecutive 10-win seasons before he got the Baylor job.

Rhule says it won’t be easy. He judges his teams on how hard they are working. He says these Bears are “the hardest, most industrious groups” he has been around.