The Latest: As many as 25 treated for injuries in crash

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on an accident in which one of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band to a football showdown at Washington State University rolled onto its side (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A trooper with the Washington State Patrol says as many as 25 students were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not serious or life-threatening after one of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band rolled onto its side Thursday on Interstate 90, the Seattle Times reports .

Trooper John Bryant tells the Times that 56 people were on board the bus that rolled over.

The charter buses were headed to the Apple Cup, a football game against Washington State University that is scheduled for Friday in Pullman.