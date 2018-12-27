The Latest: Alabama not sharing secret … ingredients

The Latest on media days for the College Football Playoff semifinals (all times EST):

11:05 a.m.

If Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is transferring, he’s still not saying.

Away from the spotlight Thursday at the Orange Bowl media day —Hurts spoke as he stood off to the side, while some players like fellow Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke while seated on makeshift stages— he shed no light on his future, other than saying he’s focused on Alabama’s CFP semifinal game Saturday against Oklahoma.

Hurts says “my story’s still unfolding. Just have to see what’s up next.”

There are surely some out there who think Hurts should transfer. Rap legend Snoop Dogg is not among them, as noted in an Instagram video earlier this month where he offered a shout-out to Hurts for sticking it out with the Tide and playing a big role in the SEC championship game.

Hurts stepped in when Tagovailoa got hurt in the SEC title game to lead Alabama’s comeback win. He has completed 50 of 67 passes this season. He says he’s appreciative of support from fans, and that he’s done his best to block out people’s assumptions about his future.

— Tim Reynolds, Miami Gardens, Florida