Texas Tech WR Quan Shorts arrested, dismissed from team

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech wide receiver Quan Shorts has been kicked off the Red Raiders squad after Lubbock police arrested him on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

A Lubbock Police Department statement says officers were at an apartment complex as part of an ongoing investigation Thursday afternoon when Shorts, who’s 21, was arrested. Details of what prompted his arrest haven’t been disclosed.

He’s in the Lubbock County Jail, where records list no attorney for him.

Article continues below ...

About two hours later, Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Shorts had been dismissed from the team. A Tech statement said the university would have no further comment.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in 2017, starting in four of the 13 games he played.