Texas suspends TD-scoring cornerback Hill for rest of season

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas has suspended touchdown-scoring cornerback Holton Hill for the rest of the 2017 season for a violation of team rules.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman announced Hill’s suspension Tuesday. The coach didn’t elaborate.

The school said Hill will be permitted to continue working out with the Longhorns (4-5) and remain a member of the team, but won’t be allowed to play in any more games this season. Texas hosts Kansas on Saturday.

Hill returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored on a blocked field goal return in the first two games this season. His 51 tackles are second-most on the team.

In the season-opening loss to Maryland, Hill became the first FBS player in 10 years to score on an interception return and blocked field goal in the same game.

