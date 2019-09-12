Texas needs rebound win against Rice after early loss

No. 12 Texas (1-1) vs. Rice (0-2) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Texas by 32 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 72-21-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas needs a rebound win before heading into its Big 12 schedule. And a blowout would be preferable. Letting the Owls stay close in a series as lopsided as this one would be a confidence blow. Texas is 41-1 against Rice since 1966.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay vs. Rice secondary. Duvernay was dominant against LSU with 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns with a display of speed and power to break tackles. He can turn short passes into big gains in a hurry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: Tailback Keaontay Ingram needs a big game. He had a bad one against LSU with a dropped pass in the end zone and a fumble, and his struggles opened the door for converted quarterback Roschon Johnson to rush for more yards than he did. The Longhorns need Ingram to get going.

Rice: Owls running back Nashon Ellerbee averages 7.6 yards per carry. He may be the Owls’ best chance to generate some offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas coach Tom Herman was the offensive coordinator at Rice in 2007-08 and his offense ranked in the Top 10 nationally his second season. … Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger accounted for five touchdowns against LSU (one rushing, four passing) and was the team’s leading rusher. … The Owls average just 14 points per game, tied for 119th nationally.