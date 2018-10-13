Terry crashes in from 2 to give SE Missouri St. 31-27 win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Marquis Terry crashed in from the 2 in the final seconds to give Southeast Missouri State a 31-27 victory over Austin Peay in Ohio Valley Conference action on Saturday.

Austin Peay had just completed an 8-play, 72-yard drive, capped by Jeremiah Oatsvall’s scoring toss to DeAngelo Wilson from the 17, to take a 27-24 lead with 3:41 remaining.

Southeast Missouri State (4-2, 2-1) responded with a 73-yard drive to secure the win with 15 seconds left. Austin Peay had stalled the Redhawks until Daniel Santacaterina connected with Jerrick Orr on a fourth-and-14 heave that Orr pulled down for a 37-yard gain.

Santacaterina finished with 344 passing yards and three touchdowns. Orr caught six for 163 yards.

The Redhawks have won three of their last four games.

Oatsvall led Austin Peay (3-4, 1-3) with 229 passing yards and two touchdowns but he was also intercepted twice.