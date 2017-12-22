Tennessee Tech names alum Alexander coach

(STATS) – Dewayne Alexander has spent a nearly 30-year coaching career in Tennessee, so he appears well-suited to lead his alma mater’s program at Tennessee Tech again.

The Ohio Valley Conference school named Alexander as its 12th head coach on Friday. He replaces Marcus Satterfield, who was fired last month after two seasons.

“It is an excellent fit,” athletic director Mark Wilson said. “He loves Tennessee Tech. He truly bleeds purple and gold. He is the head coach to build a winning program here, can build a championship-level program, but do everything right with a commitment to academic excellence, a commitment to developing our football student-athletes as a whole person and provide great service to our community.”

Alexander, a 1989 graduate of Tennessee Tech, was a graduate assistant with the Golden Eagles in 1997 and ’98 and spent the 2013-15 seasons on Watson Brown’s staff, briefly serving as the interim coach following Brown’s retirement in December 2015.

Alexander was Cumberland’s head coach from 2006-12, winning 41 games and the 2008 Mid-South Conference West Division championship. He returned to Cumberland as offensive coordinator in 2016 and was ETSU’s offensive line coach this year. He also has extensive coaching experience on the Tennessee high school level.

Tennessee Tech was 6-16 under Satterfield. This year’s team was 1-10.