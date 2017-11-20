Tennessee Tech fires football coach Satterfield

(STATS) – Tennessee Tech fired Marcus Satterfield on Sunday, one day after the Golden Eagles finished last in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Satterfield, 41, was 6-16 in two seasons. The Golden Eagles were third in the OVC a year ago before falling to 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the conference this season.

He was Temple’s offensive coordinator prior to arriving at Tennessee Tech.

Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tyree Foreman will serve as acting head coach until a new coach is hired in a national search.