Tennessee Tech fires coach Marcus Satterfield after 2 years
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee Tech has fired coach Marcus Satterfield effective immediately after a 6-16 record over two seasons.
School officials announced the move Sunday.
Tennessee Tech plans a national search and named associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tyree Foreman as acting head coach.
Article continues below ...
The 12th head coach in the program’s history, Satterfield went 5-6 last season in his first year. But he was put on leave earlier this year before being reinstated in April. The Golden Eagles went 1-10 overall and finished last in the Ohio Valley Conference with a season-ending 24-0 loss to UT Martin on Saturday.
—
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.
20146-20149