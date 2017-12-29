Tennessee’s John Kelly says on Instagram he’s entering draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee junior running back John Kelly says on his Instagram account that he is entering the NFL draft.

Kelly praised Tennessee fans via Instagram saying, ”I want to thank you for all of your support through all of the highs and lows.” Kelly added that ”I will always call Neyland Stadium home.”

Kelly was the top option this year for a Tennessee offense that lacked playmakers on its way to a 4-8 finish. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior from Detroit led the Volunteers in rushing and tied for the team lead in catches.

He ran for 778 yards and nine touchdowns on 189 carries. He caught 37 passes for 299 yards.

As a sophomore in 2016, Kelly rushed for 630 yards and five touchdowns on just 98 carries.

