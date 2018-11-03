Tatum’s 3 FGs helps SE Louisiana Knock off McNeese 23-6

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jonathan Tatum booted three field goals and Julius Maracalin broke for a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Southeastern Louisiana pulled away to upset league-leader McNeese 23-6 in Southland Conference action on Saturday.

Southeastern Louisiana (4-6, 4-4) had lost three of its last four games before rolling over the Cowboys (6-3, 5-2). McNeese falls into a three-way tie with Nicholls and Incarnate Word atop the conference standings.

Chason Virgil threw to Juwan Petit-Frere from the 6 for the first score. Tatum booted a 40-yard field goal to go up 10-3. McNeese closed the gap when Gunnar Raborn made a 37-yard field goal as the first half ended.

Maracalin, who finished with 88 yards, broke for his score late in the third for a 17-6 lead. Tatum added field goals of 25 and 30 in the fourth to secure the win.

The Lions rushed for 160 yards while limiting McNeese to just 21 yards on 28 carries.

McNeese’s Cody Orgeron, starting his second game, threw for 98 yards and ran for another 32. He went out with an injured shoulder in the third quarter but returned in the fourth after his replacement, James Tabary, was injured.