Talented group of QBs hope to give SEC hierarchy a jolt

Alabama’s dominance ranks among the most impressive dynasties in college football history.

It has also made the Southeastern Conference a bit stale recently as the league’s 14 teams gather for their annual media days this week in Hoover, Alabama.

This year, though, a group of talented and experienced quarterbacks could lead to a little more drama in the SEC — maybe. Georgia’s Jake Fromm, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Florida’s Feleipe Franks and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond are major reasons those teams feel they have a realistic chance of knocking Alabama off its title perch.

Still, the Tide will once again be regarded as a heavy favorite to win their fifth league title in six seasons. Coach Nick Saban — now in his 13th season in Tuscaloosa — returns several of his best players, including last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Alabama blew through last year’s regular-season conference schedule by winning all eight games by at least three touchdowns. That success was largely forgotten after Clemson thumped Alabama 44-16 in the national championship game , which will surely motivate the Tide going into 2019.

Georgia is the most obvious candidate to displace the Tide. Last year’s Eastern Division champion — which lost 35-28 to Alabama in the SEC title game last season — returns the 6-foot-2 Fromm, who has thrown for more than 5,300 yards over the past two years.

Even some of the league’s dark horse candidates have experience at quarterback. South Carolina returns four-year starter Jake Bentley and Tennessee has seasoned junior Jarrett Guarantano. Other schools are relying on transfers: Missouri brought in Clemson’s Kelly Bryant , Arkansas added SMU’s Ben Hicks and Mississippi State picked up Penn State backup Tommy Stevens .