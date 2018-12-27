Syracuse takes on West Virginia in Camping World Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Camping World Bowl: No. 15 West Virginia (8-3) vs. No. 17 Syracuse (9-3), Friday, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Syracuse by 1.

Series Record: Syracuse, 33-27.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Syracuse is trying for its first 10-win season since 2001, and its chance comes in a game against a former Big East rival. West Virginia is seeking to avoid falling in a bowl game for a third consecutive season, which would match the longest such drought in the program’s history.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia WR David Sills vs. Syracuse DB Andre Cisco. Sills will have to step up with Gary Jennings ruled out of this game with an ankle injury. He’ll likely see plenty of Cisco, the super-talented freshman with seven interceptions this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: QB Eric Dungey already has at least a share of 18 school records, and has a realistic chance at two others in his collegiate finale.

West Virginia: LB David Long — perhaps an NFL draft candidate — has 18.5 tackles for loss in 2018, one shy of the school single-season record.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia is 2-10 in bowl games played in Florida. Syracuse is 3-5. … It’s the first postseason game for the Orange under coach Dino Babers. He’s trying to become the fourth consecutive Syracuse coach to win his bowl debut with the school, following Scott Shafer, Doug Marrone and Paul Pasqualoni. … The only other bowl matchup between the Mountaineers and the Orange was the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl, with Syracuse winning 38-14. … If this game comes down to a kick, both schools have good ones. Syracuse has a consensus All-American in Andre Szmyt (28 for 32 on field goals, 57 for 57 on extra points). West Virginia kicker Evan Staley is 12 for 14 on field goals inside of 50 yards, and is perfect on 59 extra-point tries.