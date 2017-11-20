Syracuse QB Eric Dungey likely to miss season finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, who has missed the past two games with a lower-leg injury, likely will miss Saturday’s season finale at home against Boston College.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers hinted Monday at his weekly press conference that Dungey probably would not play, even though he’s listed as the starter on the depth chart.

Babers says he would bet that Dungey doesn’t play and that ”I think he’ll be full-go by next year.”

Dungey suffered an injury to his right leg in the first quarter of a 27-24 loss last month at Florida State . A Seminoles defender landed on the leg while making a tackle.

The junior star returned after sitting the better part of one quarter and accounted for three touchdowns, setting a career high with 109 yards rushing.

Syracuse (4-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost four straight.