Syracuse QB Eric Dungey hurt in 1st half vs. FSU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey was hit hard after a gain late in the second quarter against Florida State and left Saturday’s game.

The senior was hit in the helmet while on the turf after a 6-yard gain and was replaced by redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito.

Dungey remained on the sideline until halftime but did not return to the field with the team. Syracuse says he was being evaluated by the medical staff.

The Orange led 6-0 at the break. Dungey was 7 of 15 for 75 yards and rushed for 33 yards on nine carries before he departed. He entered the game averaging 323 yards.

Dungey has missed the final three games of each of the past three seasons with injuries.