(STATS) – Southern Utah announced coach Demario Warren has signed a contract extension through the 2022 season on Monday.

The terms were not disclosed.

Warren, 32, led the Thunderbirds to a share of the Big Sky title, an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs and a 9-3 record last season. He was named the conference’s co-coach of the year along with Sacramento State’s Jody Sears.

Warren is 15-8 through two seasons.