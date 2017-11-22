Streveler, Taylor win top MVFC awards

(STATS) – South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler and Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor were named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Wednesday.

Streveler, the first South Dakota player to win the offensive award, has broken the Coyotes’ single-season records for total offense (3,871 yards) and passing yards (3,236) while accounting for 33 touchdowns against five turnovers in 10 games. He leads the Missouri Valley in completion percentage (66.2), passing yards per game and total offense.

Taylor leads the FCS with 150 tackles and in tackles per game (13.6), and matched the program record with 28 tackles against South Dakota. He has 13 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry.

Both seniors have helped their teams qualify for the FCS playoffs.

North Dakota State claimed the other major awards with linebacker Jabril Cox winning both the newcomer and freshman of the year awards and Chris Klieman collecting the coach of the year honor.

The MVFC will announce its all-conference team on Monday, all-newcomer team on Tuesday and all-academic team next Wednesday.