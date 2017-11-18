Stover’s 4 TD passes carry Towson past Rhode Island, 29-10 (Nov 18, 2017)

TOWSON, Md. (AP) Ryan Stover threw four touchdown passes to rally Towson to a 29-10 win over Rhode Island in the season finale Saturday.

Stover hit four different receivers with touchdown passes while the Towson defense limited the Rams to just 150 yards through the air.

The redshirt freshman had scoring passes of 33-, 21-, 13- and 2-yards to finish the season with 11 touchdown passes and more than 2,000 passing yards.

The Rams scored first when Jujuan Lawson ran in from 6-yards out and Towson (5-6, 3-5 Colonial) got on the board when Rhode Island had a bad snap go out of the end zone for a safety and the defense collected five sacks, two by D’Sean Cummings.

Shane Leatherbury caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Lawson was 18-of-32 passing for 150 yards with an interception for Rhode Island (3-8, 2-6).