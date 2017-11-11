Stony Brook runs past Wagner 38-10 (Nov 11, 2017)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Gowins rushed 16 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Donald Liotine added 79 yards and a score on just eight carries as Stony Brook breezed to a 38-10 victory over Wagner on Saturday.

The two former Northeast Conference members were playing for the first time since 2006. The Seawolves (8-2) picked up their third straight win in the series, but the Seahawks (3-7) lead the all-time series 9-5.

Wagner took the lead on James Cooper’s 25-yard field goal, but the Seawolves’ Darin Peart returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards to the Wagner 14-yard line. That set up a Joe Carbone 12-yard toss to Harrison Jackson to put Stony Brook up 7-3. The Seahawks grabbed a 10-7 lead on Ryan Fulse’s 29-yard run with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

Gowins put Stony Brook up for good with a 17-yard run in the second quarter. The Seawolves scored two TDs in the third quarter on a Liotine 45-yard burst and Gowin’s 1-yard plunge. Stony Brook added Nick Courney’s 24-yard field and a Carbone-to-Donavin Washington 21-yard score in the final quarter.

Fulse finished with 121 yards on 22 carries for Wagner.

