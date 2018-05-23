Stony Brook, Florida Atlantic set 2020 matchup

(STATS) – Stony Brook will play Florida Atlantic for the first time when the Seawolves visit Boca Raton on Sept. 12, 2020.

FBSchedules.com first reported the matchup and said Stony Brook will receive a $400,000 game guarantee.

The Seawolves went 10-3 and lost to James Madison in the second round of the FCS playoffs last year.

The CAA Football squad will open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at Air Force. The Seawolves also have a game scheduled at Utah State on Sept. 7, 2019.