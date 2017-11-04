Stony Brook beats Albany 28-21 in OT (Nov 04, 2017)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) Joe Carbone’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Jackson in overtime lifted Stony Brook over Albany 28-21 in Saturday’s fifth annual ”Empire Clash” for the Golden Apple.

Carbone, 21 of 29 for 218 yards passing, hit Jackson on a 12-yard pass before throwing the game-winner on the next play. Albany went nine plays on the second possession of overtime but Will Brunson’s pass was incomplete on fourth-and-3 from the 5.

In regulation, Albany’s Karl Mofor scored on a 3-yard TD run with 1:34 left to tie it at 21. Stony Brook’s Alex Lucansky missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Albany fumbled on the opening kickoff and Donald Liotine scored four plays later on a 6-yard run, but the Great Danes replied with a 12-play, 62-yard drive capped by Brunson’s 7-yard TD pass to Brad Harris.

Stacey Bedell scored a go-ahead TD on a 4-yard run for Stony Brook (7-2, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association), and Carbone hit Donavin Washington on a 26-yarder for a 21-7 lead.

Albany (3-6, 1-5) has lost five straight.

