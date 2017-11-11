Stockstill sets Middle Tennessee passing record in win (Nov 11, 2017)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Brent Stockstill threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns to become Middle Tennessee’s all-time passing leader, Tavares Thomas ran for two scores, and the Blue Raiders beat Charlotte 35-21 on Saturday.

Stockstill, who completed 18 of 31 passes, has thrown for 8,159 yards, overtaking Wes Counts, who threw for 8,007 from 1998-2001. Stockstill has thrown at least one TD pass in each of his last 20 games for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA).

Thomas gained a career-high 195 yards on 29 carries, and his 2-yard TD run tied it at 7 early in the first quarter. His 4-yard scoring run capped a drive during which Stockstill broke the school record with a 47-yard completion to CJ Windham. Stockstill hit Ty Watkins and Ty Lee for a 28-7 halftime lead and later connected with Patrick Smith on a 4-yard scoring pass.

Benny LeMay scored on a 6-yard run on Charlotte’s opening drive. Hasaan Klugh, 15 of 24 for 181 yards passing with an interception, threw TD passes to Mark Quattlebaum and Trent Bostik for the 49ers (1-9, 1-5).

