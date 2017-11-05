Stockstill’s 3 TDs in return help Middle Tennessee beat UTEP (Nov 04, 2017)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Brent Stockstill threw three touchdown passes in his return from injury and the Middle Tennessee defense allowed just 137 total yards to help the Blue Raiders beat UTEP 30-3 Saturday night.
Stockstill, who hadn’t played since suffering a cracked sternum in a Week 2 loss to Syracuse, was 13-of-30 passing for 190 yards with one interception. Tavares Thomas had nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and Ty Lee had six receptions for 80 yards and a score for Middle Tennessee (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA).
Canon Rooker hit a career-long 51-yard field goal to open the scoring and, two plays after Ruben Garnett’s 8-yard run on fourth-and-3 from near midfield, Stockstill hit Lee for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 going in to the second quarter.
Jimmy Marshall’s 5-yard scoring reception capped an 11-play, 82-yard drive – including a 27-yard pass from Stockstill to Shane Tucker on fourth-and -5 – to make it 17-0 at halftime. UTEP (0-9, 0-5) went three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and Thomas scored on a 2-yard run to make it 24-0 early in the third quarter.
The Miners converted just 2-of-16 third downs and were held to a season-low 48 yards passing.
—
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25