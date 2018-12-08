Stick leads top-seed North Dakota St past Colgate 35-0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.

Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.

The defending national champions, who have won 19 in a row, are home against league rival South Dakota State, the fifth-seed they beat 21-17 in September, next weekend.

Ty Brooks scored on a 26-yard run to cap a four-play, 96-yard drive on NDSU’s first possession. A 2-yard pass to Ben Ellefson made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Bison then went 70 yards on eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 10-yard pass to Darrius Shepherd, who moved into second on the NDSU career list with 179 receptions.

That was more than enough for the Bison, who limited Colgate to 157 yards. The Raiders had tied the FCS record with five shutouts this season and only allowed nine touchdowns in 11 games.

Stick is now 47-3 as a starting quarterback, tying former Bison QB Brock Jensen, who went 47-5 in his career, for the most wins by a starting FCS QB. NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen has converted 91 straight extra points and 251 in his career.