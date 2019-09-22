Stetson rolls to 59-28 win over Div. III W. New England

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Gaven DeFilippo threw for five touchdowns and Stetson beat Division III Western New England 59-28 on Saturday.

DeFilippo threw for 300 yards for the Hatters (2-1). Chase Blackmon ran for 76 yards and a score and Jareem Westcott added 75 yards rushing with two touchdowns

Western New England scored on its first drive for an early 7-0 lead. Jonny Messina missed a 35-yard field goal attempt for the Hatters but they rebounded on their next drive when DeFilippo hit Tony Gilotti with a 10-yard touchdown pass to even it up 7-7 with 2:55 left in the first quarter.

Stetson followed with three consecutive scores after that, on a 9-yard pass from DeFilippo to Max Draper, on a short TD run by Westcott, and on a 14-yard scoring throw from DeFilippo to Connor Becker to move into a 28-7 lead with 2:06 left in the half. One more DeFilippo touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Justin Curtis, made it 35-7 at halftime.

Brendan Smith threw for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears.