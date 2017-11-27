STAT WATCH: Memphis’ Pollard builds on his kick return lead

Memphis’ Tony Pollard keeps building on his reputation as one of the nation’s top playmakers.

The sophomore ran back a kickoff 100 yards for the second time this season and third time in his career in the Tigers’ 70-13 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Pollard leads the nation with a kick return average of 44.2 yards and is tied with Louisiana-Monroe’s Marcus Green with four kick return TDs. Pollard also had a 100-yard return against Southern Illinois, a 99-yarder against Louisiana-Monroe and a 93-yarder against Houston.

Last year he ran back a kick 100 yards against Navy and another for 95 yards against Temple.

Pollard is one kick return touchdown away from the NCAA season and career records.

Tulsa’s Ashlan Davis ran back five kicks for TDs in 2004, and Clemson’s C.J. Spiller (2006-09), Houston’s Tyron Carrier (2008-11) and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny (2014-17) each have seven in their careers.

Other notable feats this past weekend:

THAT’S A GOOD START

Memphis’ 49-0 lead over East Carolina was the largest by a Bowl Subdivision team over another FBC team this season. The Tigers’ 70 points against East Carolina pushed the Tigers’ season total to 517 points, five off the school record set by the 2015 team. The 517 points were achieved in one fewer game.

2,000-YARD BARRIER

San Diego State’s Penny became the first player over 2,000 yards rushing this season after going for 205 against New Mexico. The Aztecs are the first team in FBS history with back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons by different players, with Donnel Pumphrey doing it last season.

Penny, the national rushing leader, is the first FBS player since Tulane’s Matt Forte in 2007 with at least 200 yards rushing in four consecutive games.

Penny needs 107 yards in SDSU’s bowl game to break Pumphrey’s single-season record of 2,133 yards.

FANTASTIC FRESHMAN

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor ran for 149 yards against Minnesota to give him 1,806 for the year, the third-highest total by a freshman in FBS history. He trails Ron Dayne (2,109 yards for Wisconsin in 1996) and Adrian Peterson (1,925 yards for Oklahoma in 2004).

PLAYING KEEP-AWAY

Michigan State’s advantage in time of possession against Rutgers is believed to be an FBS record, according to MSU record-keepers. The Spartans had the ball for 47 minutes, 50 seconds and the Scarlet Knights for just 12:10. Air Force had what’s believed to be the previous record of 45:14, set in 2016.

HEAVY WORKLOAD

Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders tied the national season high for carries in a game, with a school-record 44 against Utah State. That tied the number of attempts by Georgia Tech’s Taquon Marshall against Tennessee. Sanders finished with 196 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, including the game-winner with 1:38 left in a 38-35 victory.

SACK STATS

New Mexico State tied the national season high with 11 sacks against Idaho, matching the 11 Clemson had against Auburn. TCU’s Mat Boesen set the individual high with a school-record 5 + sacks against Baylor. Boesen has a team-best 11 + sacks for the season, with at least one in six of the last seven games.

