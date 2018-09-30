St. Francis (Pa) beats Div-II West Virginia Wesleyan 59-3

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bear Fenimore threw for three touchdowns and St. Francis (Pa) beat Division II West Virginia Wesleyan 59-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Fenimore was 18 of 22 for 226 yards passing for the Red Flash (2-3). Chris Cropper ran for 92 yards and a score and Jymere Jordan-Toney, Kei-Shon Graham and Tyler Magaha also ran for touchdowns.

Fenimore wasted no time, connecting with EJ Jenkins for a 30-yard touchdown on the first play of the team’s first drive. Nick Rinella’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and Cropper’s 44-yard scoring run followed, giving St. Francis a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Fenimore threw a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and Jordan-Toney had a 15-yard scoring run to stretch it to 42-0 at halftime.

Tyler Fischer scored West Virginia Wesleyan’s only points late in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard field goal with 1:50 to play.