SRO tickets available for FCS title game

(STATS) – The heavily anticipated FCS Championship Game between James Madison and North Dakota State is worthy of a standing room-only crowd.

But standing room will come at a cost on Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The NCAA will put SRO tickets on sale for $65 each on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. The tickets are designated for unoccupied space throughout the concourse where game viewing does not obstruct the view of seated fans and is approved by venue staff.

The tickets will go on sale at the NCAA website at www.ncaa.com/tickets/football/fcs.

The championship game, which has a noon ET kickoff, matches No. 1 seed James Madison (14-0), the defending FCS champion, against No. 2 seed North Dakota State (13-1), the five-time champion from 2011-15.