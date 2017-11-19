Spady out as Alabama A&M coach

(STATS) – Alabama A&M football coach James Spady was fired on Sunday after his team went 4-7 in his fourth season.

Overall, Spady was 15-30 with the Aggies, including 13-21 in SWAC games. They beat Division II Kentucky State 21-13 on Saturday.

“After careful and deliberate observation of our football program, we felt a change was needed,” athletic director Bryan Hicks said in a university statement. “We thank Coach Spady for his efforts and leadership of the football program and wish him much success in his future endeavor.”

Article continues below ...

Earlier this season, Alabama A&M rival Alabama State also fired its coach, Brian Jenkins.