Spady out as Alabama A&M coach

(STATS) – Alabama A&M football coach James Spady was fired on Sunday after his team went 4-7 in his fourth season.

Overall, Spady was 15-30 with the Aggies, including 13-21 in SWAC games. They beat Division II Kentucky State 21-13 on Saturday.

“After careful and deliberate observation of our football program, we felt a change was needed,” athletic director Bryan Hicks said in a university statement. “We thank Coach Spady for his efforts and leadership of the football program and wish him much success in his future endeavor.”

Earlier this season, Alabama A&M rival Alabama State also fired its coach, Brian Jenkins.