Southeastern Louisiana holds off Northwestern State 24-17

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Austin Mitchell had 182 yards receiving and a touchdown catch, and Southeastern Louisiana held off Northwestern State 24-17 on Saturday night.

Southeastern Louisiana (2-3, 2-1 Southland Conference) scored just once in the second half, a 24-yard field goal from Jonathan Tatum that stretched its lead to 24-3 early in the third quarter.

Northwestern State (2-2, 1-1) scored twice in the fourth to pull to 24-17 with 5:41 remaining. Shelton Eppler threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Watson, and Quindarrius Whitley forced Lions quarterback Chason Virgil to fumble the ball, and Blake Stephenson fell on it in the end zone.

The Lions punted on their last two possessions, but the Demons fumbled the ball away on one possession and their final drive ended at midfield.

Virgil threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Mitchell finished with five catches, including a 76-yard score on the second play of the game.

Eppler had 268 yards passing. Jazz Ferguson had six catches for 117 yards, and Jared West added 137 yards rushing for Northwestern State.