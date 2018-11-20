Southeast Missouri has OVC’s players of year, coach of year

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Southeast Missouri has the Ohio Valley Conference’s offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year after earning its first Football Championship Subdivision playoff bid since 2010.

Offensive player of the year Marquis Terry has rushed for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensive player of the year Zach Hall has 150 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. Tom Matukewicz is coach of the year.

Tennessee Tech quarterback Bailey Fisher is freshman of the year.

OVC head coaches and sports information directors vote on the awards.

Although Jacksonville State won its fifth straight OVC title to earn the league’s automatic playoff bid, Southeast Missouri received an at-large invitation.

Southeast Missouri hosts Stony Brook and Jacksonville State hosts East Tennessee State in first-round games Saturday.