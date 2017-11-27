Southeast Missouri extends Matukewicz contract

(STATS) – Southeast Missouri has given coach Tom Matukewicz a two-year contract extension through the 2020 season, athletic director Brady Barke announced Monday.

Matukewicz, who has a 13-26 record through his first four seasons, had one year remaining on his original contract. This year’s team finished 3-8, including 3-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I am proud of how far this program has come on and off the field in our first four years,” said the 44-year-old Matukewicz. “Obviously, we have progress to make on our win-loss column. Believe me, no one wants that more than I do. We are on the verge of pushing over that hump. We must make a few more key adjustments and investments in our program that will take us to the next level.”

Matukewicz’s new contract will end Jan. 31, 2021.