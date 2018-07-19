South Dakota to play Missouri in 2022

(STATS) – South Dakota has announced a first-ever matchup against Missouri on Sept. 3, 2022 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

The matchup will be the Coyotes’ first against an SEC member.

South Dakota, from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, has faced at least one FBS program every year since 2010 and owns wins over Minnesota (2010) and Bowling Green (2017). The Coyotes have upcoming games against Kansas State (2018), Oklahoma (2019), Iowa State (2020) and Kansas (2021).