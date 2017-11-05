South Dakota State takes down North Dakota State 33-21 (Nov 04, 2017)

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) Taryn Christion threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as South Dakota State handed North Dakota State its first loss of the season, 33-21, on Saturday in a clash of two top-10 FCS teams.

Christion threw touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, who had 116 yards receiving on seven catches, and Jacob Brown. Jake Wieneke had two catches for 59 yards that moved him past Jerry Rice and into third place all-time in FCS receiving yards at 4,730.

Mikey Daniel’s 5-yard run and Chase Vinatieri’s second field goal of the game gave the Jackrabbits (7-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference) a 27-14 lead after three quarters. Easton Stick’s 11-yard run, coming two plays after a Jackrabbits fumble, cut the lead to 27-21 early in the fourth quarter but Goedert’s 19-yard TD grab capped a nearly seven-minute drive to give South Dakota State insurance with 7:06 left.

Article continues below ...

Stick threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. NDSU also lost two fumbles with the season-high five turnovers leading to 17 points. Despite the loss, the Bison (8-1, 5-1) remain atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25